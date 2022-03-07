Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday at his weekly briefing that he has launched a reading initiative program to strengthen vocabulary and reading skills for children who have not yet started school.
The “10 Minutes Matter Reading Campaign” will be lead by the Department of Human Services in cooperation with the Department of Education and asks parents to find 10 minutes out of their day to read age-appropriate books with their preschool-age children every day.
“As part of my effort to strengthen Arkansas families, I reflect back on my time as parent of young children and one of the joys I had was reading to them before they started to school,” Hutchinson said. “I think it helped them and it was a time of bonding between a parent and a child.”
The initiative officially launched Tuesday, and the state will provide toolkits to childcare centers, schools, pediatrician offices and anyone willing to promote reading to that particular young age group.
“Studies have shown that reading one short book per day to young children can increase their vocabulary by 300,000 words and five books to 1.3 million words by the time they start school,” Hutchinson said with a presentation Tuesday.
Hutchinson provided an update on the actions he’s taken as governor with the current crisis going on in Ukraine. Hutchinson said that he has been working with the Alcohol Beverage Control Division to ensure that distributors in Arkansas are no longer acquiring Russian alcoholic beverages and that he has instituted three days of prayer for the people of Ukraine.
Hutchinson also showed his support for the two Arkansas first responders who were killed in the line of duty over the past week by requiring all flags across the state be flown at half mast.
These two first responders include 29-year-old Joshua Caudell, who was fatally shot in Maumelle Monday morning, and West Memphis Firefighter Jason Lang, who was struck by an 18-wheeler while assisting a traffic accident on the interstate on Feb. 26. Lang had only been working for the West Memphis Fire Department since December.
As for Hutchinson’s regular COVID-19 update, he did not provide any new data Tuesday and instead encouraged Arkansans to go to the Department of Health website for any updates on the pandemic.
“The numbers continue to look good; they continue to be on the decline,” he said.
