LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Game and Fish Commissioners watched a special video at their regularly scheduled meeting today from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, recognizing Sept. 26 as National Hunting and Fishing Day in Arkansas and proclaiming the week leading up to it as Arkansas Hunting and Fishing Week.
Now in its 49th year, NHF Day is the largest, most effective grassroots movement ever undertaken to promote outdoor sports and conservation. Celebrated on the fourth Saturday of September, the federally recognized holiday brings together sportsmen and women from across America to celebrate the rich tradition of hunting, sport shooting and fishing through organized local, state and national events aimed at introducing new audiences to the outdoors.
In the video Hutchinson said, “Arkansans’ love of fishing was evident this year when we saw a significant increase in the number of people who went fishing during the COVID-19 pandemic. … With National Hunting and Fishing Day, we are raising awareness of the importance of our natural resources and the need to conserve them.”
Commissioners with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission also unanimously approved $735,444.68 to be transferred to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s Division of Rural Services. This represents all fine money collected from wildlife violations in Fiscal Year 2020 and will be given to educators to increase conservation education in Arkansas.
The Division of Rural Services distributes the fine money through grants for which any teacher, principal or other educator may apply. These grants can enhance learning opportunities for youth, especially in some of the rural areas of Arkansas, where education dollars are at a premium. Grants help promote AGFC programs such as Archery in the Schools, Project WILD and the Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports Program. Many educators also use the grants to fund expenses for conservation-oriented field trips, such as those taken to AGFC nature centers and hatcheries.
All fine money collected in a county goes back to these education grants for that county. A list of available funds and a downloadable application are available at the Division of Rural Services website, https://www.arkansasedc.com/Rural-Services/division/grants/wildlife-education-grant.
