Gov. Asa Hutchinson, being careful to phrase is in very careful and measured terms, gave May 4 as the target date for the state to start opening from its COVID-19 pandemic roll back of business and public access at the Friday, April 19, novel coronavirus pandemic news conference.
The Friday briefing included details of criteria for the opening.
Hutchinson was joined by Secretary, Arkansas Department of Health Dr. Nate Smith.
Hutchinson held an abbreviated conference Thursday, April 18, citing his being scheduled to join governors on a phone call with President Donald Trump regarding opening up criteria. Details from that plan, made public Friday morning, were included in Hutchinson’s review.
Arkansas currently has 1,695 reported COVID-19 cases, up 75 from Thursday. No new deaths were reported Friday. An additional 93 have been hospitalized due to infection, with 593 in the state having recovered.
The Friday briefing, “a fairly heavy agenda discussion today,” the governor said, began with Hutchinson expressing condolences in the death of Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., from Fort Smith. Thacker was assigned to the USS Roosevelt when he was afflicted with the COVID-19 virus, and died in a Guam hospital Thursday.
Hutchinson spoke about the federal plan, which was three-phase, with the May 4 date being used for what will ultimately be Phase 1 implementation.
To be at Phase 1, Arkansas will need to meet three criteria, Hutchinson said, reflecting a lower number of influenza-like symptoms, a lowering number of cases of infection or a lower number of positive tests as part of the total, and hospitals treating infections without requiring crisis care.
Arkansas, Hutchinson said, was still on the upswing in cases – which has been a steadily increasing number since the emergency declaration was made. This meant Arkansas was not yet at Phase 1.
The goal is to meet that phase, which will require ongoing efforts in the state, including maximizing physical distance, wearing masks (Hutchinson, Friday as at every daily briefing, arrived wearing a mask which he removed to speak), hand-washing and minimizing travel.
Businesses will continue to be encouraged, Hutchinson said, to use tele-work and to close common personnel gathering areas at business sites, as well as minimizing business travel.
Schools and youth activities will remain closed as the state seeks to achieve Phase 1, Hutchinson said.
Nursing homes will also not receive visitors, but large venues, such as churches, can open “if social distancing protocols are followed,” he said.
Dr. Smith was then introduced to present specifics.
Smith, a member of the committee announced Monday advising the governor on opening up criteria, said four points were used in determining opening-up criteria.
The first was the need to restore the state economy, second, to protect vulnerable members of the population, such as the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, the third to provide adequate health care and public health capacity.
Smith said “we need more” capacity in Arkansas, especially for contact tracing and testing.
The final of the four points was to organize response so as to prevent a resurgence of the pandemic in the state.
The good news, Smith said, was that the state was seeing an overall decrease in COVID-like symptoms. Current numbers do not reflect this decrease due to the impact of infections at Cummins prison added to the totals earlier this week.
The trend was expected to continue downward in May, Smith said.
Echoing the governor, Smith continued to stress behaviors such as physical distancing, hand washing and related behaviors. He also stated businesses could begin planning so as to facilitate physical distancing, and determine what sort of policies and equipment would be needed to provide this standard.
Smith emphasized a targeted approach, which has been Arkansas’s policy all along, reflected in its not issuing a stay-at-home order, he said.
As he has done previously, Smith emphasized a data-drive approach.
“[Arkansas must] walk our way back in a way that is targeted and data-driven,” he said.
A county-by-county approach to opening up was discounted. Smith, here joined by Hutchinson, acknowledged that not all parts of the state were the same, but the state could not open up using “75 different plans” as each county or city came up with its own policy and procedure.
Smith sounded a final cautionary note.
“Think about the people in our lives who we really need to protect, especially older people with medical conditions,” he said. “These are the people we’re doing it for.”
Smith closed with a story about his father-in-law, in his 80s, who is his next door neighbor, and who is staying inside due to COVID-19 concerns. In telling the man’s story, Smith pointed out that pre-pandemic he had been an avid gardener. He wanted Dad out gardening, and not worrying about COVID-19, Smith said.
Hutchinson, returning to the podium, continued to counsel caution.
“We’re still a long way from fully opening,” the governor said.
In other matters discussed at the Friday briefing:
The testing at Cummins prison has increased as the state is now using the VA Hospital lab to run some of the testing load, Smith said. That lab, however, is not integrated with the state system and its data needs to be entered manually. Three-hundred tests have been run at Cummins, with details expected Saturday, Smith said. Cummins findings, when they were announced earlier this week, were of a single barracks in the high-security area where 44 positive cases of COVID-19 were found. Most of these were asymptomatic, Smith said at the Friday briefing.
To meet the White House criteria for testing and contact tracing, Arkansas will have to grow capacity in the next two weeks, Hutchinson said, emphasizing the importance of contact tracing.
To a question, Hutchinson responded that the state legislative session had made adequate cuts to the budget. The state economy – required by law to be balanced – would be impacted by the business slow-down as a result of the pandemic, he said. To a more specific question, Hutchinson acknowledged that state casinos were down on revenue, and the impact here would be on state highway funding.
A question about Razorback games in the fall led to Hutchinson pointing out that in the current environment few would be comfortable with stadium attendance, but “hopefully,” that would change by July or August with health controls being put in place.
