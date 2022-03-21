Gov. Asa Hutchinson has appointed Jordan Burgess as chief legal counsel for the governor’s office.
Burgess has been the director of legislative and agency affairs since October 2021. Before that Burgess was the senior health policy adviser and liaison to the Department of Human Services from May 2019.
“Jordan has been an essential leader in my administration operating in many different roles,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “She has the hard-won experience that will benefit Arkansas as she takes on this new role.”
Burgess joined Hutchinson’s staff in May 2019 as the senior health policy adviser. As the liaison to the Department of Health and Department of Human Services, Burgess helped advance Hutchinson’s goals to improve health care and assisted with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Burgess then took over as director of legislative and agency affairs where she has led the team of the governor’s liaisons whose primary job is to research and promote the implementation of the governor’s ideas, initiatives and legislative agenda.
Burgess grew up in Fort Smith and is a graduate of Southside High School. She holds a Bachelor of Science in international business from the University of Arkansas. She received her law degree from the William H. Bowen School of Law in 2012, and in 2018 she earned an MBA from the University of Central Arkansas. Prior to joining the governor’s staff, Burgess was associate generalcCounsel at Delta Dental of Arkansas. She is a member of Leadership Arkansas Class XIII and currently serves on the UCA Alumni Board of Directors.
“I would like to thank Gov. Hutchinson for the opportunity to serve as chief legal counsel and legislative director," Burgess said. "I am grateful to the governor for his continued confidence and support as I step into this new role. It has been an honor to serve the governor and the state of Arkansas, and I look forward to continuing to serve in this new capacity.”
