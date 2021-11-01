Gov. Asa Hutchinson received his annual flu vaccine along with Secretary of Health Dr. Jose R. Romero live during the weekly briefing Tuesday, and urged every Arkansan to do the same with the upcoming flu season.
Hutchinson and Romero stressed Tuesday the importance of getting the flu vaccine, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic. While flu deaths were down considerably last year due to social distancing and mask wearing because of the pandemic, the 2017/2018 flu season saw the highest number of deaths in Arkansas’s recorded history.
“We don’t want to put an extra stress on our health care system on top of COVID,” Dr. Romero said.
There were 502 new cases recorded Tuesday leaving 4,826 active cases, which is down by 82. There were 14 new COVID-19 related deaths but hospitalizations were down by 18. There was no change in the number of ventilators currently in use.
Hutchinson also announced Tuesday that he expects COVID-19 vaccines will be made available for children ages 5-11 sometime in November.
“We’re prepared for it, and we’re ready to go,” he said.
Hutchinson also gave an update on Arkansas’s computer science initiative and announced that it’s been a massive success. He reported 12,547 Arkansas students have enrolled in at least one computer science this school year, an increase of 20 percent from last school year, which is the largest one year increase since the initiative began in 2014.
“We’re investing in it and we see that it’s important,” Hutchinson said. “We’re seeing a growth of technology companies in Arkansas because of our investment in computer science education.”
There has also been a considerable increase in certified computer science teachers since the start of the initiative, with Arkansas currently having more than 600 certified teachers compared to just the 20 when it first began.
