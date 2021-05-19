Governor Asa Hutchinson recently met with The CALL leadership from across the state to issue a Proclamation declaring that May is Foster Care Awareness Month in the State of Arkansas.
“Today, I’d like to thank our foster families and all who work so hard to put our neediest children in homes,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “In my years as Governor, I have watched with admiration and gratitude as private citizens, many of them from the faith community, have toiled alongside employees of state agencies to reduce the number of children in foster care.”
The CALL is grateful for the Governor’s support in addressing the foster care crisis across our state. “Our latest statewide initiative is “More Than Enough,” said County Coordinator James Tucker. “We hope by 2025 to have “More Than Enough” foster families for children across this state, and “More Than Enough” support from local churches and businesses to surround these families with “More Than Enough” prayer, encouragement, and material support so they can continue to care for these precious children in their most difficult season.”
“More Than Enough” is a big goal. There are approximately 4,710 children in foster care statewide. In an average year, more than 8,000 Arkansas children spend time in the foster care system. Currently, there are 1,510 families available to care for these children.
“We believe God is at work across the State of Arkansas,” Tucker said. “He knows every child – their name, their trauma, their need. So we are going to follow His lead and believe this miraculous goal can be reached. With the recent growth in church and community support right here in Van Buren County, we believe our community can lead the way in having “More Than Enough” to meet the needs of children and youth in foster care and the families who care for them.”
To help raise “More Than Enough” support for foster families across Arkansas, The CALL’s state office is offering a matching donation for the final days of Foster Care Awareness Month. If The CALL in Van Buren County can collect 100 separate donations of at least $5 or more between May 24 – 28, the state office will donate $750 to our county’s funds to help foster families right here in our community.
To help The CALL in Van Buren County meet this goal, text “CALLVBC” to 41444 between May 24th-28th, or mail your donation to PO Box 881, Clinton, AR, 72031. You can also visit The CALL in Van Buren County’s Facebook page at facebook.com/thecallinvbc to donate through their Facebook fundraiser. “Getting 100 separate donations in 5 days is a challenge for a rural county like ours,” said Tucker. “But Van Buren County isn’t just any county. The people here have always come through for us.”
The CALL’s next online information meeting will be Thursday, June 8th at 6pm. To receive login information or to find out more about how to get involved in foster care, call or text (501)251-7331 or email vanburencounty@The CALLinArkansas.org.
(0) comments
