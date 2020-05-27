Arkansas has entered a “second peak” of recorded infections, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said at his Saturday COVID-19 news conference. The state’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments, and a review of technology to aid in pandemic response was also discussed.
Hutchinson was joined by Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith.
As of Saturday, Arkansas had 5,775 infections recorded, up 163 from Friday. The two highest counties for new infections were Benton County, with 23 infections, and Washington County, with 20 infections. An additional five were hospitalized, bringing the Saturday total to 86, with two additional deaths bringing that total to 115. As of Saturday, 17 were on ventilators, up three from Friday.
Eight infections in nursing homes brought that total to 358 clients, with 204 staff infected, that number up three from Friday.
Since Friday, 3,195 tests had been given in that state, showing a 3.5 percent positivity rate. This brought the May total to 54,866 tests recorded, meaning Arkansas was “on-track to meet and exceed our goal of 60,000 for the month of May,” Smith said.
As of Saturday, 4,096 recoveries have been recorded, that number up 67 since Friday.
The seven day rolling average showed an overall up-turn in case and hospitalization numbers in recent days, Hutchinson said.
The governor attributed the peak to several factors, the first being the increase in testing throughout the state, reflected by the governor’s drive to have two percent of Arkansas, 60,000 people, tested in May.
“The record level of testing we’re doing in Arkansas allows us to find more cases which allows our contact tracing to be more effective,” Hutchinson said, adding “We have improved our early warning system.”
The governor said hospitalizations were being watched closely. Here, he said, if cases go up but hospitalizations do not go up at the same rate, it shows people are being infected by are not “especially ill.”
He reminded that the early concern when the pandemic first was classed as a public health emergency was that hospital overcrowding would be a factor. This did not take place in Arkansas.
“We’re in good shape in Arkansas now and will be in the future,” Hutchinson said.
Also being watched in the numbers was the positivity rate in testing. The Centers for Disease Control set 10 percent as a threshold for concern in positivity, and Arkansas has been staying well below that at less than five percent to date, Hutchinson said.
Death rates per capita were also being watched, which was a bright spot for Arkansas, which has one of the lowest death rates in the country, Hutchinson said.
Finally was the reminder that “We need to be disciplined in our personal safety habits,” the governor said.
He told of a high school swim party which led to a rash of infections as an example of what is possible if people let their guards down in relation to social distancing, the governor said.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance website continued to operate and claims were being processed, the governor said.
As of noon Saturday the website had processed 12,930 claims which had been approved, with payments made either by direct deposit or by debit cards being sent out to claimants. The Department of Commerce would continue working over the three-day Memorial Day weekend to process claims, Hutchinson said.
The site, designed to provide unemployment assistance to freelance and gig-economy workers impacted by the pandemic, had been pulled off line the previous Friday due to what the governor called at the time a data breach. It going offline had delayed payments.
A Technical Advisory Board had been formed to advise the governor and technology, which could be used to track and monitor the pandemic. This will help the state prepare for the fall, when a COVID-19 peak is expected, the governor said.
The advisory board will be headed by Arkansas Deputy Chief Science Officer and UAMS faculty member Dr. Austin Porter III.
