Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the addition of two vaccine incentives to attract state residents who have yet to be vaccinated against the threat of COVID-19 during his weekly briefing at the State Capitol.
The incentives, an option between a $20 Arkansas Scholarship Lottery scratch-off ticket or two $10.50 Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) gift certificates to buy hunting and fishing licenses, were purchased by the state for $2 million, with 50,000 lottery tickets and 50,000 AGFC gift certificates allotted for the program, the governor said.
“Previously, [Arkansans] got a vaccine and knew [they] were doing something good for [their] health and [their] state and that was their reward,” the governor said. “Now, [Arkansans who get vaccinated] are also going to be helping the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery and AGFC.”
The incentive program is only open to Arkansans who receive a COVID-19 vaccine from Tuesday onward, the governor said. To redeem one of the incentives, vaccinated individuals can visit their local Arkansas Department of Health unit or receive one at one of several special vaccine events planned across the state.
In other vaccine news, the governor announced that 50 percent of Arkansas adults have received at least one dose of one of the coronavirus vaccines as of Tuesday and Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said that more than 6 percent of the state’s 12-15 year olds have been immunized against COVID-19. Since Monday, the state has administered 9,378 additional coronavirus vaccines, the governor said.
On the case front, Arkansas has experienced an uptick in cases since last week, Romero said, noting 329 new cases have been recorded since Monday. Active cases in the state were at 1,990 on Tuesday. Five additional Arkansans were hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, bringing the total number of hospitalized within the state to 200. Four additional Arkansans have been added to the state’s total virus death toll of 5,824.
“You need to get vaccinated,” Dr. Romero said. “That’s how we’re going to stop the pandemic.”
In other news from Tuesday, the governor said three state parks will hold vaccine clinics on Saturday. DeGray Lake Resort State Park, Mississippi River State Park and Petit Jean State Park will all host vaccination clinics that begin Saturday morning. Arkansans who get vaccinated at one of the three events will be entered into a drawing for a gift certificate for two nights lodging at any state park in Arkansas.
