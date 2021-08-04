Gov. Asa Hutchinson has reinstated the state’s Public Health Emergency in response to a surge in new coronavirus cases in Arkansas triggered by the continued spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, the governor announced Thursday in his first coronavirus briefing in several weeks.
Citing the increased number of COVID-19 cases, the rise in hospitalizations and staffing shortages in Arkansas hospitals, the governor said the order is necessary and will allow the state to seek staffing assistance and ease licensure requirements for retired health care workers who can return to the field to help man short-staffed hospitals.
“We are in a public health emergency,” the governor said.
The emergency, which requires legislative oversight, went into effect on Thursday. In addition to declaring the emergency, the governor announced that the federal government is sending a surge response team to Arkansas to help the state better understand how to handle ongoing hospital capacity and staffing issues. The decision to send the team was made after the governor requested assistance from the White House.
The governor also announced his intention to call a special session of the Arkansas State Legislature next week, hoping they’ll amend Act 1002 of the legislature which restricts local school districts (and state entities) from mandating face masks on the local level. The governor said the act needed to be amended to protect the state’s youngest ahead of the new school year, as the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t authorized for use in children under the age of 12.
“It’s a conservative principle to utilize local decision-making because not everything fits statewide,” the governor said. “This is necessary for providing local school boards the ability to protect those most vulnerable young people 12 and under.”
The governor, however, made sure to emphasize he had no intentions of enacting another statewide mask mandate.
“This is not a debate about mask mandates for those that can make their own decisions and have means to get vaccinated,” the governor said. “This is a discussion about the school environment where schools can make decisions to add to the public health for their own school environment and the children they have the responsibility to protect.”
The governor preceded his significant announcements with a report on another day of high case numbers. Since Wednesday, Arkansas has registered an additional 2,843 COVID-19 cases and active cases increased by more than 1,400, the governor said. Eleven additional deaths have also been recorded since Wednesday, bringing the state’s total virus death toll to 6,110.
“This is a stress point for us,” the governor said, describing Thursday’s case report as a “bad day.”
While hospitalizations decreased by nine, the governor said he expects to see the number climb in the coming days as the state continues to register significant case numbers.
On the vaccination front, however, Arkansas continues to make progress, the governor said.
Since Wednesday, more than 10,000 additional coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to Arkansans.
Of all the state’s cases since January, just over 3.6 percent of them were in fully vaccinated people, while only about 4.65 percent of hospitalizations were in people who are fully vaccinated, the governor said. Of the state’s virus deaths since January, 2.6 percent have come from vaccinated populations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.