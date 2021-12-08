Grace Mary Dublinski West was at last reunited with her beloved husband, Wilbur Clinton West after 72 years of marriage. Grace was born January 4, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois and passed away on November 28, 2021 in her home of 70 years, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Grace was preceded in death by her husband; parents, Rose Mary and Joseph Dublinski and her nine siblings.
She is survived by her daughters, Trudy Cox (LD), Susan Weston, Patricia West, and Melinda West (Dale Carter); sons, Clint West (Ronda) and John West; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
At her request there will be no funeral services.
Arrangements are entrusted to Ozark View Funeral Home. To sign Grace’s Book of Memories, please go to www.ozarkview funeralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.