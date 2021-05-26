I remember the first time I ever saw my grandpa cry. Family trips to my grandparent’s house as a kid were more of a routine than an event in my life. We lived close plus they had a pool so there was plenty to look forward to whenever making a trip. Grandpa’s house was also along the route to an annual parade commemorating the legendary pirate Jose Gaspar. Some of my most cherished childhood memories were made while watching this annual parade with my family.
Like most parades, the Gasparilla began with a color guard. Grandpa would remove his hat as the guard passed by and salute. On one such occasion, I remember the national anthem playing faintly behind the color guard. The color guard turned and presented the colors to nearby parade watchers. As the anthem played and the colors were presented I looked up at my grandpa and life seemed to stand still. His eyes began to well up, he fought to suppress it but finally, the dam broke. He began to cry, not bothering to wipe his tears. It was one of the few times I ever saw him cry.
Grandpa always seemed like a giant of a man to me. He was large in stature and always seemed to tower over me. A sort of symbol of strength for me I always looked up to. I never told him that but always hoped he knew. A curious and much younger version of myself stood next to grandpa perplexed that day. A routine parade trip was briefly interrupted by the sight of grandpa’s tears. My curiosity got the best of me and I remember asking why grandpa was so sad.
The question must have embarrassed my mom and other family members who were sitting nearby. I remember my dad shaking his head no at me and placing his finger over his mouth. My family seemed desperate to sort of move on from what I thought was a monumental moment. An awkward moment seemed to freeze time for hours. Finally, the silence broke as my cousin took me aside and explained to me the meaning behind grandpa’s tears.
The details are still fuzzy but the explanation still gives me pause. My cousin knelt down and told me about my grandpa’s military service. Grandpa’s tears were for his fallen comrades he lost while serving in the Navy. His tears were for the pride and the love he had for his country and the service he provided towards his fellow man.
As years passed grandpa’s tears would flow each time he heard the national anthem and saw the flag. Years later that moment continues to impact my life. It is imprinted on me. So much so that when I hear the sounds of the anthem at a ball game I think about grandpa. Like him I choke back the tears, for different reasons than he did but tears none the same.
I grew up in a patriotic family. Grandpa flew the American flag outside of his Bradenton home. He rose and lowered the flag each day. On a few occasions, I remember getting the privilege of helping him. Many of my family served in the military. I joined ROTC in high school with plans to also join the armed services. I never saw those plans through and still have regrets about it.
Later I would learn that grandpa’s tears were also for those he lost while serving in Hawaii during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Grandma and grandpa once took a trip back to Pearl Harbor. I was told his emotions were too much and as much as he wanted to he couldn’t visit the memorial.
This memorial day I will think of my grandpa as I often do. I will also think of the many men and women just like him who cry tears of their own. The flag and the trauma associated with war must evoke many emotions for those who serve. Following my grandpa’s funeral I joined my cousins, my father, and uncle and we presented my grandma with a folded flag. A flag that honored his service and so much about who he was. On that day all of us seem to cry tears of our own.
