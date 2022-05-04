HEBER SPRINGS — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office would like to remind visitors that many of their parks and day use areas have transitioned to automated fee collection machines.
Visitors can use a credit or debit card to purchase an annual pass or pay area day-use fees at the automated fee machines. A receipt will be issued upon payment. Visitors should place the receipt in their vehicle’s dashboard in a visible location. Visitors who purchase an annual pass at a Greers Ferry park must exchange their receipt for an annual pass hangtag within 14 days at any staffed park gatehouse on Greers Ferry Lake. Please note, Greers Ferry staff cannot provide annual pass hangtags for passes purchased at other USACE lakes.
Area use fees will be collected for individuals using launching ramps and parking areas for swimming, picnicking, site seeing, walking, spectator events, and other activities in the parks. The area fees will be collected at Choctaw, Cove Creek, Dam Site Day Use, Devils Fork, Heber Springs, Hill Creek, John F. Kennedy, Narrows, Old 25, Shiloh, and Sugar Loaf Parks. The fees are used to recover a portion of the cost of administering, operating, maintaining, and improving the parks.
America the Beautiful pass holders will not be charged a day use fee. Visitors holding an American the Beautiful pass must have the pass visible on their dash. America the Beautiful passes may be purchased online at: https://store.usgs.gov/pass.
For more information about the pay stations and Greers Ferry Lake recreation please call 501-362-2416. Additional recreation information can be found on the internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacelittlerock.
