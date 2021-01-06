HEBER SPRINGS — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin accepting online group shelter reservations for parks around Greers Ferry Lake on Jan. 4 at 8 a.m.
The Greers Ferry Lake Project Office will no longer accept in-person reservations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seasonal shelter dates and reservations will be available at http://www.recreation.gov or by calling 1-877-444-6777. Reservations can be made the same day or up to 12 months in advance. Half and full-day reservations will be available.
Reservations at the premier group shelter at Dam Site park is $300 for a full day and $150 for a half day. All other group shelters are $100 for a full-day and $50 for the half day.
Group shelters will be available for full or half day rentals, but visitors should be mindful that booking a full day will require them to add both morning and afternoon reservations to their carts in the online system. Reservations will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 9 p.m. for half day rentals. Full days will be from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. when booking half days consecutively.
For more information, contact the Greers Ferry Project Office at 501-362-2416. Remember to set the example when in or around the water by always wearing your life jacket. Visitors are also encouraged to follow COVID-19 guidance issued by the CDC and the State of Arkansas.
