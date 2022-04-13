Having to settle a loved one’s estate and clean out a lifetime of their memories is just so sad. It’s not just sad for the loss you are feeling but as I cleaned out my Father’s and Stepmother’s home I came across so many objects that obviously had meaning to them. Sure there were a lot of other things to clean up and go through but so many things that I came across I wondered at the story behind them. Like the decorative birdcage. I never remember them having any pet birds so what’s the story behind this very elaborate birdcage? Whose treasure was it and why was it in the closet? How about the costume jewelry? The little red garnet ring that was tucked inside a heart-shaped ceramic dish. I could make up a pretty neat story about it like it was from my stepmother’s very first “love of her life” at the age of 8 from the cute boy that sat next to her in the lunchroom. It’s one of those adjustable rings that turn your finger green when you wear it but she saved it. So many stories that I never heard. I loved going through the photos and separating them for everyone in the family. The photos helped tell their story along with years and years of calendars that were saved and had daily notes written in them. I wonder if the journals I’ve written will be read and cherished by my loved ones after I’m gone because I sure enjoyed reading these calendars each night after a long day of packing. It’s helping with the grief because while my Father passed years before my stepmother it’s been like losing him all over again.
I am so very grateful that I did not have to do this alone. I had Sean, my daughter, her husband, and granddaughter there in the last few days to load up everything and help with the clean-up. So many treasures to look through, find another home for them, or donate to local charities.
“I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use,” Mother Teresa.
I knew I had a connection with Mother Teresa because I seriously hate waste. I love shopping at flea markets and second-hand stores. I love re-purposing something. I’m so happy that my daughter and granddaughter understand this concept and they were so very helpful in gathering all these treasures and helping to find new homes for them. I know I couldn’t have done this without them.
Thomas S. Monson once said, “Don’t save things for a special occasion, every day of your life is a special occasion.”
Stuff is just that, stuff. I just recently understood how important this quote was when I almost lost my husband almost two years ago. I used to save the good towels for when company came and only use the “good” dishes for holidays. Not anymore! We get good towels every day and so does the company! Every day is a holiday so use the “good” dishes and break out the crystal, figuratively speaking that is. It seemed that everything I packed up was the good stuff, so I think that my Father and stepmom figured this out and that did make me smile.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to share some of your stories with your loved ones. “We age not by years, but by stories,” Unknown. We have a past to share, we have today, tomorrow is not promised so let your loved ones hear your story now. Tell them why you kept the ring and where you got the birdcage. When you are gone those simple treasures will bring your loved ones comfort when they are grieving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.