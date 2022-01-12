County Judge’s annual update
Happy 2022!
Van Buren County experienced a stellar year in 2021.
Through a dedicated focus and hard work on improvement, Van Buren County leaped to the number six most transparent county in the state of Arkansas as determined by a third-party affiliate. The rankings are based on a three-year rolling average to experience a leap from number 23 to 6 is phenomenal. Showing online recordings of Quorum Court Meetings, having proper recordings of committee meetings, ease of FOIA requests, and having online access to needed information all serve to improve the transparency rating.
Van Buren County’s volunteer fire departments are better funded that they have ever been in history. Each department is in the process of acquiring supplies and equipment which will improve ISO ratings and decrease insurance rates for many residents. Van Buren County will be much better equipped to handle any emergency to which the fire departments respond.
Van Buren County’s general account balance shows a better carry-over and a healthier day-to-day condition throughout the whole year than can be recalled in recent memory. The county’s financial condition is strong.
The county’s Reserve Fund is also strong. Even beyond the amount earmarked to subsidize the VBC Library, the Reserve Fund is over a million dollars strong.
Funding has been secured to satisfy the VBC Library building payments. The library is financially stable to continue to serve Van Buren County for future generations.
Van Buren County’s Solid Waste Program is in healthy financial condition. What does that mean for the residents of VBC? It all comes back in the form of lower trash bills through your private hauler. We have worked to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and minimize all costs associated with Solid Waste. The program is now self-supporting and serving the county very well. The HIPEE Recycling Center at Fairfield Bay is a partner with the county to help VBC recycle as much material as possible to reduce the amounts of waste which ends up in a landfill.
Van Buren County is experiencing a record low unemployment rate which is currently at 2.6 percent. Even though various factors are at play for that low number, we are in good condition compared state-wide or even nationally. The County Judge is working to attract higher paying jobs with greater benefits to help better serve the citizens of the county.
We have worked to overcome some supply chain issues within the County Road Department. Mowing has been a particular challenge this year with difficulty in acquiring the necessary parts for mower and tractor repair. The plan this year is to purchase more tractors and mowers to better trim the county road sides. Several improvement projects were completed this year with several more projects on the calendar for 2022.
VBC was served by the Children’s Advocacy Alliance for the first full year in 2021. By raising awareness of the county’s problem of child sexual abuse, the children of Van Buren County have the hope of justice to be served and to have a better tomorrow.
VBC has received funding through the CARES Act as well as through the American Recovery Plan. Those funds are set aside for the Quorum Court to manage to the county’s benefit. We can look forward to some improvements in the county’s buildings and property infrastructure.
All of the improvements listed were made with zero increase in property tax rates which is the county’s primary source of income.
Van Buren County, indeed, had a stellar year. I am very optimistic as to what 2022 will bring!
Dale James
Van Buren County Judge
