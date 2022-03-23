‘Leave things better than when you found them.” That’s been my motto since I began my business 40 years ago and one I have taken with me in every job I’ve held since – most recently as Treasurer of State.
That’s why I’ve partnered with legislators to help get legislation passed that makes the State Treasury better equipped to serve our citizens. Being elected following a former treasurer who had been convicted of bribery, my main goal was to transform the office back to one that worked for the people.
We got to work, studying statutes and working with lawmakers to update outdated practices within the Treasury. The updates that we’ve made during my tenure have improved efficiency, transparency, education savings, inclusion and financial awareness.
Here is a summary of some of the legislation I’m most proud to have influenced:
Part of what the Treasury does is take in funds from cities and counties around the state and redistribute them based upon the area’s sales tax rate. Act 133 of 2019 allowed the Treasury to distribute its municipal aid funds via direct deposit, improving efficiency and security not just for my office but for the offices around the state we serve.
Act 882 of 2019 updated the law concerning what the state is allowed to invest in. It revised regulatory requirements and allowed us to seek optimal price for certain securities in which we invest.
Our office administers the Arkansas Brighter Future 529 Plan, which offers residents a state tax deduction of up to $10,000 for contributions into a child’s education savings account. We’ve made many updates to this program, including:
A state tax deduction for businesses that match their employees’ contributions to an Arkansas 529 plan.
A $7,500 tax incentive for people with out-of-state plans who roll them over into the Arkansas plan.
Allowing an individual who is able to put in more than the $5,000 yearly maximum to carry forward the tax deduction over the upcoming four years.
Expanding the plan to include K-12 private school tuition and widening the list of qualifying expenses for which funds can be used, including apprenticeship programs and student loans.
The Treasury also administers the Arkansas Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Program, which offers individuals with disabilities and their families a way to save for disability-related expenses on a tax-deferred basis without affecting eligibility for benefits.
We worked with Rep. Julie Mayberry to bring the federal ABLE plan to Arkansas in 2015 and launch the program to residents in 2018. Working with the legislature, we helped initiate the following laws that benefit ABLE account holders:
Act 59 of 2019 provided protection for ABLE account beneficiaries, prohibiting state entities from seeking payment from an ABLE account upon the account owner’s death. Federal lawmakers are now trying to pass similar legislation.
Act 825 of 2019 allows for state tax deductions of up to $5,000 per single filer or $10,000 per married couple on contributions to an Arkansas ABLE account.
Act 882 of 2021 allows an individual who is able to put in more than the $5,000 yearly maximum to carry forward the tax deduction over the upcoming four years.
Another piece of legislation near and dear to my heart concerns the financial well-being of Arkansans. I’ve implemented financial literacy programs each year I’ve been in office, but my proudest accomplishment in this area is working with Sen. Missy Irvin and Rep. Bruce Cozart to create the Arkansas Financial Education Commission in 2021 (Act 1025).
Its purpose is to promote the importance of achieving financial well-being to Arkansans in all areas and from all socioeconomic backgrounds throughout the state. By offering Arkansans resources to increase their financial knowledge, we hope to create a brighter future for generations to come.
My intention when I was elected Treasurer was to leave a positive impact on all Arkansans. We’ve not only cleaned up the treasury, we’ve also created programs for people from all walks of life to help them improve their financial well-being.
I still believe government should be about helping people. That is what we’ve done and what we will continue to do as long as I’m in office.
