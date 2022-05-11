CLINTON — A traffic stop by a sheriff’s deputy April 28 resulted in a man being held on a $20,000 bond after a gun slid out from under his pickup truck’s seat.
Charged in connection was Phillip Scott Gembarski lV, 38, of North Little Rock, Arkansas. Charges include Possession of Firearm by Certain Person, a Class D felony, and Driving While License Suspended, a misdemeanor.
According to the officer’s affidavit, while on patrol on Highway 65 south of Clinton, the officer spotted a pickup truck with one headlight and one taillight not working. The officer pulled the pickup over and spoke with the driver, Gembarski, who said the two lights had just been broken out by a baseball bat “by a male subject … not too long prior to the stop.”
Gembarski admitted to the officer that his driver’s license was suspended
(Time of the stop is not visible on the affidavit, but Gembarski was checked into Faulkner County Detention Center at 4:01 a.m. per online detention center records.)
A passenger in the pickup, traveling with Gembarski spoke with the officer and when asked gave her name and date of birth.
The officer made a call to dispatch, and was told both of the two had suspended driver’s licenses, and Gembarski was a convicted felon. A second deputy arrived with a department K-9. In preparing for the search, the officer asked Gembarski to get out of the truck. As he was doing so, “very slowly” per the officer’s affidavit, he stopped to push a gun back up under the driver’s seat as it started to slide out as he got out of the truck.
The passenger told the officer the gun was her gun and used to “hunt coyotes.”
The passenger also, when asked, got out of the truck. As the dog searched it responded to something in the truck’s cab. The officer searched and found “a white crystalline substance” wrapped in plastic in a purse on the passenger floorboard. The passenger told the officer that the substance was “ice” that she had found in the truck and forgotten about. She also admitted that the “smoking device” found near the purse belonged to her.
The truck was impounded and the pair was taken to the detention center in separate vehicles. The passenger was reminded that entering the jail with drugs would result in an additional fine. At the jail she was searched, and a “small glass vial with crystalline substance around the lid, liquid inside with a piece of paper towel” was found and she was charged.
[Because no court record was online for the passenger, her name is not used in this report.]
