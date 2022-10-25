Lisa Hackett announced she is seeking re-election for Shirley mayor.
“Most of you folks know me and know I have spent many years volunteering my time to be with the people of Shirley,” Hackett said. “I have lived here with my husband, Wayne Hackett, and had businesses in the downtown area for over 30 years. I am the daughter-in-law of Glen Hackett and try daily to instill the values he had for our community.”
Hackett said that her children are grown and she has retired from most of her businesses, “mainly to focus on our town and my husband.”
“We have worked hard throughout the years to keep business growing in historic downtown Shirley,” she said. “Most that know me know I don’t sugarcoat things and I try my best to up front with people and do what needs to be done.
“We have a great team on our city council, and we work together to keep our town safe and preserving the history of Shirley. Our council has worked hard at securing our city water with a 400,000.00 funding and updating our failing water lines.
“We as a council completed over $200,000 overlay project and have applied for and in the final phase of securing another, which will resurface all our city roads.
“Our town has never looked better. We are still working at the reconstruction of the oldest building in town, the original Bank of Shirley, has been reconstructed with no cost to the city.”
She noted the city received a $13,000 grant to help with that “but for the most part was done with volunteer hours.”
“I have spent the last 30 years right here in our city looking for ways to work with and keep our community together,” she said. “I organize every year our kids’ functions, Halloween, Easter and Christmas. Again, these events are funded by friends, neighbors and family, at no cost to our city. We as a community pull together to make things happen. I have spent many of years helping with our annual Homecoming and having our city preparer for hundreds of family members that come home every year.
“I’m not a person that is I, I, I, we all know that there is no I in team. That is what we have here in Shirley with the council we have now. We have folks that have visions of our tiny town and what the future holds.
“When we took over our town was left with large debt and empty buildings. We have since put in businesses that seem to flourish and more to come. Old buildings are being renovated and new life coming about every day.
“We have in the works a great little outside wedding venue and planning more festivals every day. I could go on and on, about the great ideas and things that have been done. I’m just asking that you continue to put your faith in the person that has been here in Shirley day in and day out.
“I work with folks, and I will continue to put the people of Shirley first and continue to work hard for your city. Let’s keep Shirley on the right track, I need your vote on Nov. 8.”
