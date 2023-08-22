Sam Haley, Quitman, Arkansas, has been elected as a delegate to the 140th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set to be held Nov. 6 at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel and Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, reports Mark McCully, American Angus Association CEO.
Haley, a member of the American Angus Association with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri, is one of 294 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting. Representing the United States and Canada, the delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.
Held in conjunction with the 140th Annual Convention of Delegates, the Angus Convention is set to take place Nov. 4-6, in Orlando, Florida. The Angus Convention offers unrivaled opportunities for real-world education and face-to-face networking.
The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving more than 22,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. For more information about Angus cattle, visit www.ANGUS.org.
