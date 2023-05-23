Courtney Hall, daughter of Neal and Dionna Hall, was honored at the Van Buren County Retired Teachers and School Employees Association meeting on May 16.
She was selected as the Retired Teachers Scholarship recipient for the 2023-24 school year. The award is $750.
Hall is enrolled at Arkansas Tech University for the fall semester. She is a 2023 graduate of Southside High School and she plans to study education and become an Arkansas elementary school teacher.
The education scholarship is awarded annually to a student from one on the county’s schools, who is majoring in education.
The VBCRT and SEA met at Western Sizzlin’ Steakhouse for the final meeting of the year.
The group was entertained by a group of angelic voices, the CHS Jacket Harmony. Jacket Harmony is directed by Mrs. Suzanne McMurry, choir director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.