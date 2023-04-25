The definition of an accident is an unfortunate incident that happens unexpectedly, and unintentionally, typically resulting in damage or injury. Whenever I hear a medical helicopter I stop and say a quick prayer not just for the accident victim(s) but for the family and friends that will be getting that call that their loved one has been in an accident. I’ve suffered through some of those phone calls before and there just are no words that describe the feelings that run through you in the beat of a few seconds.
Last night there was a terrible accident that happened just a few blocks from my home. I knew the instant that the power went out that it was going to be bad. I got goosebumps, and a knot in my stomach and was not surprised when I got the call. This time it wasn’t for a loved one of mine but in my new position as Mayor of my community it was my Fairfield Bay family and the feelings are the same, maybe not as powerful if that’s a good way to describe it but just as concerning.
It was a long night but not nearly as frightening and long as it was for everyone involved in the accident or helping at the accident site.
The men and women who are in the medical, protection, or emergency service vocations have wings that are not visible to the eye but are visible in their actions. “Some people spend their whole lives wondering if they made a difference. Some don’t have that problem.” Unknown. When I read this quote I knew that these words sum up exactly how I feel about our emergency services agencies that serve and protect everyone in our communities. I’ve stopped for accidents on several occasions over my life when I was the one to witness the accident or very close by before emergency services arrived. I’ve been able to administer basic emergency care with the biggest part being to keep everyone calm until help arrives. My heart and mind were far from calm but somehow, some way I was able to keep it together just long enough. It’s after the accident. When the adrenaline rush is past and you realize the magnitude of what you just experienced that it gets to you. The emotional wounds for the wounded and the rescuers long outlast the injuries or the time spent assisting someone. A quote from Peter A. Levine says, “I have come to the conclusion that human beings are born with an innate capacity to triumph over trauma. I believe that the healing process can be a catalyst for profound awakening – a portal opening to emotional and genuine spiritual transformation.” Each time I survive a traumatizing experience I find new inner strength and spiritual growth that replaces the fear with gratitude and love for my fellow man. Tomorrow isn’t promised and coming so close more times than I care to count to losing someone from a traumatic experience strengthens me to this resolve. “You have power over your mind – not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.” Marcus Aurelius. This week’s kindness challenge is to thank emergency responders. Thank the men and women who respond to emergencies. You never know when your life or the life of a loved one will be in their hands.
