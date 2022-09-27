In a battle of unbeatens the Clinton Yellowjackets suffered their first loss of the season Friday night at Haskell Harmony Grove 42-21. The Jackets were beaten at their own game the ground game. The Cardinals out gained Clinton on the ground 350 yards to 51 a situation that does not happen very often. Harmony Grove would jump out to a 14-0 lead, but the Yellowjackets battled back to cut the halftime deficit to 21-14 but that would be as close as the Jackets would get.
The game was played on a clear night with temperatures in the 80s at kick-off before a large crowd at Harmony Grove High School located in Haskell. Clinton took the opening possession of the game and drove deep into Harmony Grove territory before turning the ball over on a pass interception, only the first of the year by the Yellowjackets. The Cardinals would score first midway through the 1st quarter on a 1 yard run by quarterback Lane Richardson. The extra point by Luke McCormick would put Harmony Grove up 7-0. The Yellowjackets were forced to punt on their next possession and the Cardinals methodically moved the ball down the field on the ground with Richardson making his 2nd 1 yard touchdown run to increase the Harmony Grove lead to 14-0 with 7 minutes left in the 1st half. Clinton would then answer with the big play being a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jobe Chalk to Zane Widner in the corner of the endzone for a touchdown with 2:30 left in the half. Stephen Martinez’ extra point cut the Cardinals lead to 14-7. The Cards would score again before the half though on a 25-yard run by Peyton Potter to increase the lead to 21-7 with only 50 seconds left in the half. The Yellowjackets were not done yet as they quickly moved the ball downfield and would score on a drive that took only 30 seconds off the clock. The touchdown came on Chalks 2nd touchdown pass of the game this time a 29 yarder to Brody Emberton. The Martinez extra point would make the half time score Harmon Grove 21 Clinton 14.
Clinton opened the 2nd half with a great defensive stand forcing Harmony Grove to punt and giving life to the Yellowjackets and their many fans who made the two-hour trip. Penalties would derail a promising Jacket drive which eventually resulted in a Widner punt. The Cardinals ground game now went to work wearing down the Yellowjacket defense. Harmony Grove on long extended drives would score back-to-back touchdowns to put the game away. The first came on a Landon Mathews run for 36-yards and the second touchdown was on a 41-yard run by Tristan Hogan. The second score came at the 9:31 mark of the 4th quarter extending Harmony Groves lead to 35-14. Each team would score in the final minutes of the game with the Clinton score coming on another touchdown pass from Chalk to Emberton this one being 47-yards and the Cardinals scoring on a 2-yard run by Mathews.
Senior Brody Emberton had another big game for the Yellowjackets with over half of Clinton’s total yards in the game. Emberton caught 6 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns he also ran the ball 3 times for 29 yards. Emberton had 137 of the Jackets 243 yards of total offense. Widner had 21 yards on 6 carries and 4 catches for 58 yards including a touchdown reception. Senior Spencer Bannister had 31 yards on 5 carries and had a pass reception. Senior quarterback Jobe Chalk went 13 of 19 passing for 192 yards and three touchdown. Sheldon Lowder led Yellowjacket tacklers with 6.5 tackles followed by Billy Standlee and Dawson Burgess with 6 and 5, respectively. Harmony Grove was led by Mathews who had 24 carries for 176 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Clinton is now 4-1 on the season and 2-1 in 4-4A Conference play. The Yellowjackets are off this week before hosting Bauxite on October 8th. The off week comes at a good time as it gives the Jackets a chance to get some players that are banged up healthy. The game with Bauxite will also be Homecoming with several activities planned during game week leading up to the game on Friday night. The Junior High Yellowjackets and 7th Grade will play this Thursday night hosting Dover at Jim Tumlison Field in a game moved from week 10 to this week. The Junior Jackets are 3-1 after a 26-8 win over Harmony Grove on Thursday night and the 7th grade Jackets “The Stingers” are 3-0 after their 22-6 win over the Cardinals.
