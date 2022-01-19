Harold Stark went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was born at Conway, Arkansas on August 10, 1949 to Willard and Reba Stark and was preceeded in death by both of his parents. He was a caregiver by nature; after our dad’s death he retired, sold his house, and moved to Bee Branch to take care of our Mom. He also was a caregiver for a neighbor, Miss Mary Helen Baker, our high school business teacher. If any of us was sick, he was there with food and offers to help.
Harold graduated from South Side High School in 1967. He received a BS Degree from the University of Central Arkansas in 1971 and his MSE degree in 1973.
He loved basketball games, especially high school games and would travel miles to watch South Side play ball. Harold also loved the Razorbacks, cattle auctions and beauty pageants. He judged several local pageants. He always loved playing basketball and visiting with friends.
Harold was employed at Northeast High School in North Little Rock as a career education coordinator for special needs students . He was selected as Arkansas nominee for vocational special needs teacher of the year. Under Harold’s direction, the Northeast CCECA Chapter had been named outstanding chapter of the year 1981,1982, and 1983. The group was awarded a national certificate of merit from the United States Department of Education. He loved his students and loved to see them succeed.
Harold loved his farm and took a lot of pride in having things perfect and efficient. After he retired to take care of our Mom, he began to increase his herd of Charolais cattle and built up a reputation for having good breeds of cattle and a beautiful farm.
Christmas was his favorite time of year. Every year, he and his students worked on a Christmas float. He managed to get most of the family involved. One of us would drive the float, while he rode on the float with the students and some walked along side it. He loved having his teacher friends at Christmas for lunch and fellowship. He decorated his home beautifully inside and out for Christmas.
He leaves behind two sisters, Linda Linn (Danny), and Jeanne Dale and 5 nieces and nephews; Susan McCoy (Ric), Christy Priester (Eric), Matthew Hartwick (Rachel), Blake Hartwick (Bridgette) and Kelly Dow (Heath). Great nephews and nieces are Raegan McGhee (Bryce), Andrew Priester (Reagan), Nie Priester, Kavanagh McCoy (Jessie), Rileigh Offenbacker (Aaron), Kyler Hartwick, Brady Hartwick, Lane Hartwick, Kipley Dow,and a great great nephew, Greyson Stark McGhee and a special friend Debbie Allison. He will also be greatly missed by Diane Lucas, Ruth Thomason and Tracy Hutchins.
He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend and will be greatly missed. He loved to play practical jokes and he spent hours selecting gifts and cards for all of us. It was not unusual for he and a cousin Donna to go to the lake and eat and bring back large pieces of chocolate to give to neighbors.
Harold attended First Baptist Church in Clinton, Arkansas. He loved the Lord and loved reading his Bible. The scriptures were a great comfort to him. His Bibles were worn and highlighted throughout.
Services will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Visitation is at 1:00pm in the chapel and 2:00pm for the service. Burial will be at the Bee Branch Cemetery immediately following the service. The family will be at the Stark home place after the service.
Pallbearers are Matthew Hartwick, Blake Hartwick, Kyler Hartwick, Nie Priester, Doug Green and Rick Hamll.
The family does recommend wearing mask at the visitation and chapel services, Thank you.
