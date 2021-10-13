The Hart Center in Fairfield Bay is hosting a Costume Walk and Trunk-or-Treat to benefit The CALL in Van Buren County 3-6 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 16, with the walk beginning at 4:30 p.m. at The Hart Center, 134 Hillview Drive, Fairfield Bay.
“I believe when you have the opportunity to help someone, you do it,” Samantha ONeal, Hart Center Event Coordinator and staff member, said.
The CALL seeks to help local children and youth and the families who care for them by recruiting Christian foster homes and by offering state required training and material support in the form of clothing, beds and other material needs to foster children and youth in our county.
“The CALL has ministered to our children in a mighty way, but their work depends on us,” Hart Center volunteer Jo Barger said. “To me, The CALL represents the silent voices of the children in our county who have no voice in their situation, in their time of greatest need. We all can do something, whether it be big or small. We can bring light and hope to these children and families in crisis. There is so much to be done. That is what The CALL is about, and helping them in their mission is what this event is about.”
The Trunk-or-Treat and Costume Walk will include games, contests, prizes and free food for all ages. The event is free, but donations are welcome and encouraged. All proceeds will go to The CALL in Van Buren County to support and benefit foster families and children and youth right here in our community.
“Our state-wide initiative for The CALL this year is ‘More Than Enough,’” James Tucker, Van Buren County The CALL Coordinator said. “We are so grateful to The Hart Center for choosing us as the beneficiary of this great family event. With the growing need in our community, the goal of having more than enough foster homes, more than enough involved churches, more than enough volunteers and resources can seem like a daunting goal. But having the Hart Center partner with us in this way will help us rise to the challenge and reach our goal of having more than enough families and resources for Van Buren County children and youth in foster care.”
To find out more about how to foster, adopt or volunteer for The CALL, or to receive login information for The CALL’s next online ZOOM Fostering and Adoption information meeting 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 501-554-3003 or VanBurenCounty@The CALLinARkansas.org. You can also reach The CALL by mail at PO Box 881, Clinton, AR 72031.
