Joyce Hartmann, Choctaw artist, welcomes viewers to her new exhibit “Corona Corona!” at the Fairfield Bay Library, 369 Dave Creek Parkway. Her exhibit shows a variety of subjects, from birds and landscapes to flowers and editorial cartoons.
Hanging now through October, the public can view it whenever the library is open, currently between 1 and 4 p.m. daily. Call 884-4930 to check, as hours may change due to COVID.
The exhibit consists of 19 paintings, most in watercolor but some mixed media and acrylics. More than half were completed during this pandemic and have never been exhibited anywhere before.
As a member of ABUN (Artists and Biologists United for Nature), Hartman works with artists worldwide to produce art that is used to help provide funds and awareness for endangered animals, some of which can be seen in this exhibit. Pallas’s Cats are a wild cat in Mongolia that is threatened and endangered; a pair of kittens are included in this exhibit. Spix’s Macaw has only 100 left in the wild. The Philippine Cockatoo and Walden’s Hornbill both have only 500 pair left in the world.
Local flora and fauna are also featured: the Roseate Spoonbill, while usually associated with the Texas coast and more Southern states, has been observed nesting for the first time in Arkansas. There’s a watercolor of flowers and a Junco, so enjoyed in Arkansas during the winter; this snowbird moves north to nest just when the spring flowers bloom here.
Local scenes include Greers Ferry Lake, Sugarloaf Mt., and the cabin in Fairfield Bay. Editorial art pieces express the artist’s frustration with the pandemic and politics.
Joyce is also a member of the North Central Arkansas Artist League, Arkansas Arts Council, and Conway Artist League. Her work has won numerous awards and has been purchased by businesses and individuals worldwide. She retired to Arkansas from Kansas and maintains a studio at her home which is open by appointment. For more information or to see additional art, check her Facebook albums or web site at www.joycehartmann.com or call at 501-745-6615.
