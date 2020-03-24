Talked to my sister-in-law last weekend. That in itself is not surprising. I am, I suspect like a lot of you, spending more time on the phone these days. It’s also not surprising as she, her husband and I get along well and that same couple had been down here in Arkansas for my son’s wedding the previous weekend.
You know, the before weekend, the one where there were just a few corona cases in the state. Back when larger gatherings were still okay. You know, the old days.
Anyway, she was on to me about the column I’d written in anticipation of the wedding, a piece where I compared my attending my son’s wedding to being a ship builder who was watching a ship he designed being launched.
I ended the column with a rhetorical statement, that I would tell you what it’s like to be a ship builder in that situation after the wedding.
And Tammy was asking me why I hadn’t written about what that felt like, to be a ship builder. I needed to write about that, she said.
“You need to answer the question [you ended the column with],” she said. “You need to finish it.”
“But I … it was a rhetorical thing, a ….”
“No, you need to write it.”
And here’s the thing: There’s a pandemic goin’ on. I’m sure you’ve heard. And certainly this newspaper is chock-full of facts and details about the pandemic. Heck, the editorial section is chock full of insight into the pandemic, into the human condition as reflected by the pandemic.
Still, she had a point. I could, for example, write some thing about how we’re all good people and spaceship America and how we’re going to pull through this thing and let’s all… and, you know, a positive and uplifting thing.
Or I could get into some deal about some factoid from history, some this or some that, something interesting to read about, a change of reading pace while you’re (we’re) locked in.
But, you know, it’s a time for hopeful, and it’s a time for stories, and it’s a time to reflect back on those few final hours before the red light started flashing and to re-live what it felt like to be at my son’s wedding, to watch the ship be launched. It means something. It means something to me, of course it does, it means something to the now-expanded family, of course it does, but it means something, if I may, to our world where we can remember that it wasn’t always being hunkered down and waiting for news of the war.
It was planned to be outside, the wedding, but rain, so they held it inside. It made things a little bit closer, a little bit tighter, but whatever. Parents of the groom so of course they had us up on the front row, on, of course, the right side, in the chair nearest the aisle.
We walk in, get settled, the groomsmen, the bridesmaids, the ring bearers, the reverend, and everybody’s in after us and then the music changes tempo and it’s time for the bride’s entrance.
We stand up and turn to face the bride, just like everyone else there, and my wife whispers to me, “Look at John’s face.”
I looked over my right shoulder, standing as I was, about as close to him in the room as anyone.
It’s easy, in these times, to be cynical, to make jokes. Heck, I do it all the time. And it would be easy here to make some joke about love, about how it transcends.
‘Cause sure, I saw his face. Only for a second or two, but I saw his face. And I saw the look on his face, and it was lit up…. We’d gotten him this bicycle this one time when he was young and he was really happy, I mean really happy, and I’ll always remember that look on his face that day. But this, this was past all that, this was all past a boy and a new bicycle.
We have these rare moments in life, where you see things, and what you’re looking at is more than you’re seeing. It was that. That look was more than a look, that glow was more than a glow, that joy was more than joy.
I saw something more than what I was seeing.
It felt good to be a Dad. It felt good to be a shipbuilder. It felt like whatever else was going on, whatever else would go on, however these things would go on, the world, heck, the universe was capable of producing something far greater than the circumstances of the time.
It felt like lightning in a bottle, but there was no bottle, and no lightning. Just love.
