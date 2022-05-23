Hazel Baker Burnett, 103, of Clinton went to be with her Lord and savior on May 17th 2022. She was born in Little Rock Arkansas on March 19, 1919 to the late John William and Hazel Estelle (Glidewell) Baker. Hazel is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Eugene and one son, Jim Burnett.
She and her husband owned and operated the Burnett’s Variety Store. Hazel was a teacher for over 30 years and mainly taught the 3rd grade. She was a member of the United Methodist Church. In her younger years she was active in 4-H and one of the things that Hazel loved to do was to read books.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jo Beth (Tom) Shaw, grandchildren; Derek (Kate) Shaw, Kati (Donnie) Scott, great-grandchildren; Coti Scott, Piper Scott, Kyran Shaw, Brexlan Shaw and one nephew Baker Coulter, many grand nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation services will be on Saturday May 21st from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., with funeral services following at 2 p.m. Interment will take place at Clinton Cemetery.
To express condolences online please visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton
