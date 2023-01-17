Hazel Jeanne Buckman Hice, 78, of Bee Branch, Arkansas, was born on Dec. 7, 1944, to the late Joseph Paul and Edna Buckman on Island 34 in Lauderdale County, Tennessee. She passed from this life on Jan. 9, 2023, at her home in Bee Branch. Although she was small in stature, Hazel was an extremely hard worker. She was a farmer and an amazing Two-Two to all who knew and loved her. She loved her family with a passion and cherished the gatherings at the deer hut.
Hazel is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, James Lee Hice; two daughters, Brittney Jo Brawner (BJ), Shea Allison Appleby; one step-daughter, Sherry Harmon; one sister, Polly; and three brothers, Ernie, Sonny and Doc.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, David Scott Brawner ( Marcy); her son-in-law, Stephen Appleby; her bonus daughter, Stephanie Cooper (Richard); her stepson, Frankie Hice (Corneilia); her grandchildren, Stepheni Appleby (John), Scotty Appleby (Kayla), ZA Isch, Michael Hice, Damiean Salinas, Greyson Cooper, Merrissa Williamson, Austyn Cooper, Caitlyn Cooper, Katie Breeman; her great grandchildren, Serenity, Evan, Caroline, Sapphire, Seagan, Clara, Walker, Eli, Wyatt, Karigan; her sisters, Joan Robinson, Betty Bartlett (Steve); her brothers, Larry Buckman, (Linda), Johnny Buckman (Ruthey); several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Colony Cemetery near Bee Branch.
To express online condolences please visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton.
