CLINTON — A driver with a headlight out led to the arrest of a Tennessee woman on drug charges after a traffic stop by Clinton Police Thursday night, Nov. 19.
Arrested was Tiffany Push, 26, of Arlington, Tennessee, charged with possession of methamphetamine. Push was released after being fingerprinted due to detention center custody restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Per the report, at 10 p.m. a police officer was patrolling on Highway 65 South when he spotted Push’s car traveling north. The car had a headlight out. The officer made a U-turn and caught up with Push, pulling her over.
When the officer spoke with Push he immediately noted a marijuana smell, per the report. After confirming her ID the officer asked about the smell and Push admitted to having smoked marijuana in the car. The officer had her step out of the car so he could search it.
During the search the officer found a pipe used for smoking marijuana which had some residue remaining within it. Further search revealed a cigarette pack folded and in a driver’s door pocket. A search of the pack revealed cellophane with a “crystal like substance in it,” per the report.
When the officer asked Push what it was he found in the cigarette pack she replied “Dope,” per the report. She was arrested.
After arrest she was taken to the Van Buren County Detention Center and fingerprinted, then released “... due to the Detention Center not holding female detainees because of COVID-19,” the report concluded.
Van Buren County Sheriff Lucas Emberton had announced earlier that day increased access restrictions due to COVID-19 case numbers rising. This includes the sheriff’s office being closed to visitors.
