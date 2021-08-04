Last week researchers from across the country convened in person and virtually in Denver for the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC). AAIC is the largest forum for the dementia research community in the world. Held annually, AAIC attracts thousands of researchers to share the latest advancements in dementia research.
Over the past few years research in the dementia community has primarily been focused on the things that we can do to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Case prevalence has been a long standing concern for the dementia research community. It was reported last week that by 2050 the number of individuals with dementia is set to triple globally. Researchers estimated that globally there would be an increase of 6.8 million dementia cases between 2019 and 2050 specifically due to things such as smoking and high body mass index (BMI), but also suggested that with improved education there could be a reduction of 6.2 million cases. In Arkansas, there are over 58 thousand individuals over the age of 65 currently living with Alzheimer’s – the leading cause of dementia. That number is set to increase by 16.7 percent in the next five years. Research suggests that those numbers could be impacted with more education about brain health and certain lifestyle changes.
The U.S. Pointer Study, currently underway, is a two year study that will evaluate whether lifestyle interventions protect cognitive functions in older adults over the age of 60 who are at an increased risk of experiencing cognitive decline. This is the first study of its kind in the United States and is modeled after a similar study conducted in Finland. Research has shown that there are several modifiable factors that increase the risk of developing dementia. The term refers to behaviors and circumstances that can be changed or altered. Controlling blood pressure, maintaining social activities, a healthy diet, and regular exercise all play a pivotal role in maintaining brain health. Environmental factors may also play a role.
Research suggests that where you live might be a significant risk factor in brain health. It has been proven that poor air quality can have a negative impact on the respiratory system and impact heart health. New studies also suggest that poor air quality could also have a negative impact on brain health. In a report presented during AAIC, researchers followed more that 2,000 women ages 74-92 (without dementia) enrolled in a major ten year U.S. study examining the impact of air quality on brain health. The research concluded that in areas of the country with cleaner air, reduced traffic pollution, and chemicals normally released in the air by manufacturing plants, dementia risk decreased by 14 -26 percent over a six year period. Improvements were also seen in memory and the ability to pay attention and cognitive decline slowed for participants living in these areas.
While more research is needed to discover why a link exists between air quality and cognitive decline, this is still a significant development. Researchers are still not certain on how poor air quality impacts cognitive decline. Some suggest that poor air quality also contributes to cardiovascular disease, which is also a risk factor for developing dementia.
“This is extremely exciting, because it indicates the potential that improving air quality levels could have on mortality levels, other areas of health, and also perhaps risk of dementia,” said Claire Sexton, director of scientific programs and outreach for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Sexton notes that more research on the link between air pollution and brain health is needed. “But the evidence is growing,” she says. “If these [studies] can be replicated in other samples, then they’re really just showing the potential that policies that improve air quality can have.”
(For more information about the U.S. Pointer Study you can visit uspointer.net)
