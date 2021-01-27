John tells us of Jesus’ life and mission to save us. He tells us of miracles that prove who Jesus is. This is necessary for establishing our faith. Why do we need faith? Faith in Christ results in eternal life. “But these [accounts of miracles] are written, that ye might believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God; and that believing ye might have life through his name” (John 20:31). The miracles are evidence of Christ’s supernatural power. He does what man cannot do. He is God come down to us in the flesh.
When Jesus called him, John left his occupation as a fisherman and became closely involved with Jesus and eyewitness to many of His miracles. He loved Jesus and Jesus’ love flowed through him to call us to experience faith in Christ also. He uses the word believe ninety-eight times in his Gospel. Jesus is the Word of God and the Light of the world. By Him we heard from God. In Him we see God and understand God’s will for us. He “lighteth every man that cometh into the world” (John 1:9).
We are born of the flesh first but we must be “born again” (John 3:7) to receive eternal life and escape the death penalty for sin. The second birth is accomplished by the Spirit of God which is imparted to believers when they repent of sin and receive baptism as testimony to being raised out of sin. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16).
According to John Jesus is the Lamb slain for our sins, the Great Physician, Bread of Life for the hungry, Living Water for thirsty souls, Defender of sinners, Raiser of the dead, Servant to His people, our Shepherd, the Vine in which we are sustained, the Giver of the Spirit who dwells in us, Intercessor between us and God, our Teacher and soon coming King. He blesses believers immensely on earth and in eternity. “I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly” (John 10:10).
When John saw Jesus crucified, giving His life for our sins, he stated the facts and the validity of his account, hoping to impart faith to this dying world that we can live again. “And he that saw it bare record, and his record is true: and he knoweth that he sayeth true, that ye might believe” (John 19:35).
“That which was from the beginning, which we have heard, which we have seen with our eyes, which we have looked upon, and our hands have handled, of the Word of life … declare we unto you, that ye also may have fellowship with us: and truly our fellowship is with the Father, and with His Son Jesus Christ” (1 John 1:1,3).
You and I can’t see Christ in human form, hear His gracious teaching or touch His nail-scarred hands; but we have revelation through nature, conscience and the Spirit’s communion that give us faith in the Word. “Blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed” (John 20:29). Hear John. Believe his record and you can live.
