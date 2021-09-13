Someone said, “When the heart is right, the feet are swift.” On the other side of the coin some feet are swift to mischief. Some vacillate at the crossroads of the right way and the wrong path.
“How long will ye halt between two opinions? if the Lord be God, follow him….” (1 Kings 18:21). Words come out of the heart. So do actions. “A good man out of the good treasure of his heart bringeth forth that which is good; and an evil man out of the evil treasure of his heart bringeth forth that which is evil” (Luke 6:45).
If the heart is our base, let’s examine it. The heart involves the mind, the soul, spirit or one’s entire emotional nature and understanding. Jeremiah said it is “deceitful…and desperately wicked” (Jeremiah 17:9). He also prophesied of the day when God would write His law upon the heart (Jeremiah 31:33) after first writing it on tablets of stone. The heart is a container. It is filled by influence, by experience, by teaching. Each of these has a spiritual source of good or evil. So, the heart can be a treasure trove or a cask of evil.
Moses, rescued (Exodus 2:6) from Pharaoh’s slaughtering of Hebrew baby boys and adopted by the princess of Egypt, grew up in her court but was tutored by his own mother who was hired to care for him (Exodus 2:9). He knew God and His people. One day his heart of faith moved him to visit his people. God used him to deliver the Hebrews out of Egyptian bondage and point to our Deliverer, Jesus Christ, who delivers from sin’s bondage.
Isaiah saw the iniquity of his nation but he also saw the glory of God who purged his sin and called for a prophet to speak to His people. In humility and repentance Isaiah said, “Here am I; send me” (Isaiah 6:8). People are living by the words of his prophecies and their fulfillment centuries later.
The shepherd boy David communed with God in the fields and his heart was filled with praises for Him. By faith in God, he caught a lion by the beard and gave it a killing blow and once killed a bear to save his sheep. When his father sent him with bread and corn for his brothers who were in battle against the Philistines, he went into the war area shouting for victory for God’s people (1 Samuel 17:20). The Israelites were facing a giant of a man and their hearts were failing for fear but David, with a heart after God’s heart, strode to the front of the battle in the name of the Lord and took down the Philistines’ champion with a sling and a stone.
“With the heart man believeth unto righteousness” (Romans 10:10). Those who believe go “boldly unto the throne of grace” (Hebrews 4:16), partake of His grace and mercy and receive help for living. They are those who say, “I can do all things through Christ” (Philippians 4:13) and go to the work and into life’s battles in His strength. Surrender your heart to Him. Your heart is choosing your eternal destination. What do you want?
