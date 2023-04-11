On Saturday, the Heart of the Bay Fairfield Bay Food Pantry held its first fundraising pancake breakfast for a great crowd of community supporters.
The new Food Pantry will be in the Fairfield Bay Senior Community Center located at 385 Dave Creek Parkway. The operation of the Food Pantry will be Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Fridays from noon until 6 p.m.
The projected opening date of the Food Pantry is May 3. Many of the Food Pantry volunteers are former members of the Fairfield Bay EMS team. The Food Pantry will operate in partnership with the Arkansas Food Bank in Little Rock, with a wide variety of food items projected as being available.
In addition to providing a new option for nutritional support within the community, those volunteers who have a background in emergency medical services will be providing health screenings for both Food Pantry clients and the public. Future planned activities for the Food Pantry include CPR class for the public, meals for seniors to include meal delivery, and desserts for the Fairfield Bay Senior Community Center. A big thank you to all the volunteers for making the breakfast and all the local community members who enjoyed an excellent breakfast while providing financial support for a needed service within Fairfield Bay.
