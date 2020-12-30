The National Weather Service, Little Rock, is warning of especially heavy rain beginning Wednesday night into Thursday with possible light snow as the system leaves the area.
No ice accumulation is expected into Van Buren County.
While not in the heaviest predicted region, Van Buren County is forecast for 4 to 6 inches of rain as storms and thunderstorms impact the area. The Hot Springs area is expected to see rain in the 6 to 8 inch range, the highest predicted level in the state. Rain will begin Wednesday, become heavy Wednesday night and continue as heavy rain through Thursday and Thursday night.
The temperature is not expected to fall below freezing Wednesday night. This will change, however, for Thursday night with a forecast for temps just below freezing. As temps fall below freezing it may lead to what the service is calling “some form of winter precipitation” in the area, most likely late Thursday into Friday.
Generally, however, the forecast threat is for very heavy rain over the two day period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.