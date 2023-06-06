A tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children prompted an Arkansas State Police investigation that resulted in an arrest Wednesday, May 31.
Kevin Alan Broyles, 34, was charged with distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.
Broyles told investigators he has been living with a friend in Heber Springs for about a year. He is being held at the Cleburne County Detention Center.
