Helen Lorene Brown, 98, of Shirley, Arkansas went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, March 28, 2022. She was born September 6, 1923, in Chimes, Arkansas, to the late Arlie T. Cooper and Bessie Read Cooper.
Helen was a devoted Christian loving wife and mother who always put her family first. Her kind soul will be cherished by all that knew her.
Preceding her in death are her parents and husband, Hugh H. Brown of Shirley, Arkansas, two sisters, Shirley Dewey, Iris Stark, and one brother, Glen Cooper.
Helen’s memory will forever be treasured by her sons, Jerel Brown and wife Kathleen, Byron Brown, daughter, Kevyn Allen, grandchildren; Sharon Brown Best and husband Quinn, Jeremy Brown, Krystn Allen, great-grandchildren; Laya Brown, Holand Brown, Cash Daffron, Madeline Best, and Braxton Best, numerous other relatives, and friends.
A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. April 1 at Clinton Funeral Service chapel. A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. at Settlement Cemetery in Shirley.
Reverend Alan Rolen will be officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.