Helen Lowrance

Helen “Ailene” Lowrance, 90, of Fox, Arkansas passed away on September 3, 2021. She was born September 24, 1930 to Rebecca and Jim Gilliam.
She is survived by her three children, Janice Lowrance (Larry Carter) of Kissimmee, Florida, Tammy Almand (Gregg) of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Jay Lowrance (Kim) of Fox, Arkansas, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
A funeral service was Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 11:00 A.M., at the Bethlehem General Baptist Church. Interment took place at the Fox Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.