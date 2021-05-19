Helen Mae Lemings, 80, of Choctaw, Arkansas went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 10, 2021 in Clinton, Arkansas at Ozark Health Medical Center. She was born to Alvis and Dora Blair on December 29, 1940 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
She married the love her life, Kennith “Woody” Lemings on June 21, 1962 at the Crabtree Foursquare Church in Crabtree, Arkansas. Helen and Woody owned and operated Woody’s Bait and Tackle in Choctaw, Arkansas for 42 years. She loved flowers, birds and enjoyed nature. Her favorite place was “on the hill” near their cabin on Possum Walk. Helens hobby was designing and creating various pieces of jewelry. She was an avid card player. Helen loved penny ante poker. She was very organized and loved to take pictures.
Helen is proceeded in death by her parents, nephews; Marty Lundstrom, Johnny Lundstrom and David Hart.
Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 59 years, Woody Lemings, three sons; Kenny Lemings and Loretta of Choctaw, Arkansas, Gordon and Honey Lemings of Bee Branch, Arkansas, Glenn Lemings and Constance of Clinton, Arkansas, grandchildren, Whitlie and husband Evan, Jason and wife Rachel, Aaron and wife Jennifer, Angela and husband Brian, Cassie, Marcus, Tyler and wife Madeline, Jaden and Donald Lee, great-grandchildren; Kylie, Brayden, Emerie, Jaelyn Rae, Kinsley, Karter, Channing, Westin, Beckett and Paisley, one brother, Otis Blair and Vickie of Arizona, sisters; Dorine and Jack Stone of California and Lorine Robertson of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The greatest joy in Helen’s life was being with family. She loved making blueberry cheesecake to add to the festivities. Helen had a smile that has never met a stranger. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation services will be 6:00pm – 8:00pm on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Roller – McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas. Funeral services will be at 11:00am, Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Crabtree Foursquare Church in Crabtree, Arkansas. Her son, Gordon Lemings will be officiating. Interment will follow at Crowell Mountain Cemetery.
To express condolences online go to www.rollerfuneral homes.com/clinton
