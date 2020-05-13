Fairfield Bay will be holding its groundbreaking for the helicopter hangar and related facilities May 15 at 1 p.m.
The hangar will be used by Survival Flight, which currently provides ground ambulance service in Cleburne County as well as air-ambulance service in Van Buren county.
When completed, the facility will permit a helicopter and crew made up of a pilot and medical professionals, to be based in Fairfield Bay.
City of Fairfield Bay Mayor Paul Wellenberger said the total outlay for the project represents $3 million coming into Van Buren County, including $2.5 million for the helicopter. A total of 13 jobs are being created from the operation, Wellenberger said.
“Understandably, this will save lives in Van Buren County and enhance the health and welfare of our city,” Wellenberger said.
Per the notes for Fairfield Bay’s May 11 city council meeting, the lease agreement for the hangar has been negotiated, and a memorandum of understanding has been signed by both the city and Survival Flight.
Dignitaries expected for the ground breaking include Federal Co-Chairman of the Delta Regional Authority Christopher Caldwell. The DRA is responsible for bolstering economic development in a 252-county region of the Mississippi Delta spanning eight states.
The DRA, along with the Arkansas Economic Development Commission provided the grants for the project. BMD Construction of Beebe had the winning big of $312,696 for the construction project.
