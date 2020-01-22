Henry Leon Wright, 94, of The Woodlands, Texas died January 11, 2020.
Survivors, children, Kent Michael Wright of Spring, Texas; Tonya Wright Brackett of The Woodlands, Texas.
Visitation Friday, January 17, 5:00-7:00pm Regency.
Funeral Saturday, January 18, 1:00pm at Big Creek Missionary Baptist Church
Complete obituary and guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.