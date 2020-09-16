Herdsman award recipients at Saturday’s Livestock Premium Sale: Riley Swofford-Swine, Cody Kuykendall-Beef, Brayden Mooney-Goats, Lacey Belle McJunkins-Overall Workhorse, Brinkley Smith-sheep, In front, Harper Hutchins-Chicken & Rabbit

The award recognizes the recipient’s hard work and willingness to help others.

Herdsman Award