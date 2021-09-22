Herdsman Award

The Herdsman Award, part of the Junior Livestock Auction events Sept. 11. The Herdsman Award is designed to encourage and acknowledge the good work of 4-H and FFA exhibitors as they care for their livestock at the show and work effectively with superintendents and the public. Pictured left to right-Gracie Lee-Goat, Cody Kuykendall-Overall Workhorse, Juliana Linn-Hog, Riley Swofford-Overall Herdsman, Bayler Hall-Cattle, Laci Belle McJunkins-Sheep, Creed Leonard-Rabbit; pictured in front, Ty Duncan-Chicken The Van Buren County Democrat plans to have the full run-down, including pictures, of the Auction in its Sept. 29 issue.

