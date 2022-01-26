I got to spend a lot of time with law enforcement this week. This was none of this sitting-around-the-office-mooching-coffee typical reporter stuff, it was ride-along time, it was time to be there while they did law enforcement stuff.
I got to tag along as search warrants were invoked at some area homes, and I got to ride along as Clinton Police did a saturation, an all-hands-on-deck thing. Bottom line: It was law enforcement enforcing laws.
Years ago when I was just starting out as a reporter, I was with the college paper. And I had this idea that I was going to do a story on how the police use judgment in their job. (One time, covering a meeting at the college and everybody was upset and expected to yell, and there was a local television reporter there, sitting in a chair waiting for things to start and looking exhausted. “Give a journalist just starting out some advice,” I asked her. “Be the weatherman,” she replied.)
I called an officer with the campus police I knew and asked him “How often do you use judgment in your job?”
He kind of paused, and then while making that “Phfft” sound replied, “Man, every day, all that time. It’s what we do.”
The story never reached print, in fact I never wrote it. “Police use judgment” really isn’t much of a headline.
And I’m watching them bring these handcuffed people out from amid the mayhem on these search warrants and you think about judgment. (On mayhem; things I’ve learned: Home places with endless piles of junk piled randomly are often the target of drug investigations. I’ve never been to one of these search warrant things where the house didn’t look like a junkyard rolled over)
You watch a SWAT team creeping through the woods – green lights of night vision goggles bobbing in the morning dark – and you realize some of the judgment is baked in. A couple minutes, then the sound of flash-bang grenades (or whatever they are; they’re loud) going off, that the signal for those not engaged in creeping to turn on their blues lights and sirens.
“POLICE” everybody’s screaming, “POLICE” and doors were being opened; this is a raid.
The planning, the huddles as the teams gathered before heading out, going over plans and contingencies (“He has some dogs, but they’re in a pen.” “I think they got a guy living in the shed out back; the blue truck if he’s there.” etc.) and they knew what they were going to do before they got there. Judgment.
The other guy, this during routine patrol, his girlfriend pulled over for speeding and he has a warrant for not wearing a seat belt and not showing up in court about it. Him and the girl were on a first date, going to a movie. They hustle him to the jail, serve a new warrant on the failure to appear, and get him back before the driver’s done signing her own paperwork so they can enjoy their date. Judgment.
It’s tricky to get all this boiled down to a newspaper column, but: Some people, they got jobs where they wear guns to work and handcuffs and know how to take fingerprints and all that, but at the end of the day, they’re hired for their judgment.
