Members of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock student newspaper staff have won a multitude of awards during the annual Arkansas College Media Association award competition.
“I’m elated for the staff,” Sonny Rhodes, Forum adviser, said. “This is, by far, the most awards the staff has won in at least a decade, maybe ever. If you consider the variety of categories in which they won awards you get an idea of the enormous breadth of their talent. I’m very proud of them and grateful for all their hard work.”
The Arkansas College Media Association is composed of private and public colleges and universities throughout the state, including Arkansas State University, Arkansas Tech University, Central Baptist College, Harding University, Henderson State University, Ouachita Baptist University and the University of Central Arkansas.
The Forum competed in the ACMA’s newspaper and online divisions. The student winners, places of finish, and categories include:
Bryan Hernandez of Clinton, received First Place in Newspaper Review Writing, First Place in Newspaper Sports Photo and Second Place in Newspaper Meeting/Speech Coverage.
