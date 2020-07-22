CLINTON — Arkansas State Police report a fatal accident on Highway 65 in Clinton Sunday at 5:40 p.m. Two were killed, a woman driver and her passenger, a minor.
An additional two, listed as minor, were injured.
Per the report, a 2016 Chevrolet was traveling south on the highway when it crossed the center line, striking a 2015 Toyota driven by Christy Scott, 42, of Hammond, Louisiana. The Toyota was struck on its left side, killing Scott and a passenger.
A second passenger in Scott’s car is listed as injured, as is a passenger in the Chevrolet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.