Congressman French Hill partnered with Director of Military and Veterans Affairs David Carnahan to host a Veterans Advisory Committee meeting on Friday in central Arkansas.
“This is an important effort for us … helping veterans get together and talk about the trends, what’s happening and also focus on looking for casework,” Hill said. “Every month we have hundreds of veterans cases in process. We want to hear from you – what you’re hearing and see and what policy questions you have for policies pending for VA.”
More than 30 central Arkansas veterans attended the meeting where they heard about progress made as well as future plans.
“The Trump administration years were very good for the VA (Veterans Affairs), legislatively, because we got accountability passed to call back bonuses that were earned inappropriately by VA employees like for faking a waiting list,” Hill said. “More accountability was passed on how money is spent at the VA, the largest budget in the federal government outside the DoD (Department of Defense).
“We removed the widow’s tax on inherited veterans’ benefits. That was something people had fought for a long time, 12 or 13 years. Those were some major accomplishments during those Trump years.”
Hill said passing the PACT Act, which he described as “essentially setting up a presumptive VA disability and health care coverage” was the “first big issue we’ve dealt with” in the past 18 months. It was recently signed into law by President Joe Biden.
“Now the issue is let’s make sure we get that implemented the right way. That’s a big, major veteran benefit health care change that’s going to be rolling out here in the next few months,” Hill said. “It’s important for me to hear from you on that from a practical point of view. What can we do In Congress to to make sure that gets rolled out in an effective way?”
Hill also talked about an initiative he has worked on for five and half years – to bring a Fisher House to Arkansas. He said what Fisher House provides for veterans and their families are similar to what the Ronald McDonald House provides to families with children in Arkansas Children’s Hospital.
“It is an absolutely spectacular service to families of veterans whose family member is getting long-term care and they don’t have the ability to pay for a place to stay to be with their loved one,” he said.
He noted one of the key factors is that a Fisher House has to be within 1 mile of a VA medical center.
“Hats off to regional leadership because they have proposed putting the site on the parking lot [of the VA hospital]. We’re going to put the Fisher House right there and at the new entrance to the VA Medical Center, you’ll look right at Fisher House,” Hill said. “It will be coordinated so families in need at [Arkansas] Children’s [Hospital] or UAMS or at the VA will be able to use those facilities. There’s a real demand for that.”
He said Fisher House representatives have inspected the site and that “they were impressed with the commitment of Arkansas.”
Hill said in order to get a Fisher House on the site, he needs people to “civically step up and participate.”
“This is the phase we’re in right now. Here’s the challenge when you’re a member of Congress or you work at the VA, we have something in common – we can’t actually go ask people for money or set up nonprofit organizations,” Hill said. “We have to rely on our citizens to do that. I’m mentioning it at every meeting I go to [in order] to get our citizens involved in supporting this.”
Hill said Arkansas is one of the top 10 sites being considered.
“I think we could with hard work and luck, have that Fisher House start construction in 2025-2026. They build about three a year. There are 91 of these around the country,” Hill said.
