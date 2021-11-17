As we approach the holiday season families will return to more in-person celebrations this year. The pandemic caused many families to adjust holiday gatherings due to public health concerns. As families begin to reunite, cognitive or memory changes in an elderly loved one may be both alarming and cause deep concerns.
Visiting aging loved ones after being apart for so long might lead to the realization of some changes in behaviors, physical health, and new experiences of memory loss or cognitive decline. When families begin noticing these changes there can be a variety of responses and moments of uncertainty. Families often do not know where to turn or what to do in these moments.
As our loved ones age we often attribute memory loss to a normal part of aging when some behaviors or issues of cognitive decline could potentially be a sign of something more severe. “Alzheimer’s is not a normal part of aging. It is a progressive disease where symptoms gradually worsen over time,” said Taco Price, Director of Programs for the Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
The terms “dementia” and “Alzheimer’s” are often mistakingly used interchangeably. “Dementia is an umbrella term and while Alzheimer’s is the leading cause of dementia there are several other forms of dementia,” said Price.
For families experiencing these moments, Price said, “It is important for families who are beginning to notice changes to have a conversation with their healthcare providers. Ignoring signs of cognitive impairment out of fear or denial can lead to greater heartache in the future and the possible worsening of the situation,” said Price.
The Alzheimer’s Association has compiled a list of 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, which include:
Memory changes that disrupt daily life, such as forgetting important events;
Challenges in planning or solving problems, such as keeping track of monthly bills;
Difficulty completing familiar tasks, such as driving to routine places;
Confusion with time or place, such as the date;
Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships, such as reading;
New problems with words in speaking or writing, such as inappropriate words;
Misplacing things and being unable to retrace steps, such as putting ice cream in the medicine cabinet;
Decreased or poor judgment, such as giving large sums of money to telemarketers;
Withdrawal from work or social activities, such as forgetting how to finish a favorite hobby; and
Changes in mood and personality, such as becoming angry or fearful.
According to Price, The Alzheimer’s Association sees the number of calls to its 24-hour helpline (800-272-3900) increase during and after the holidays when people visiting with friends and family whom they haven’t seen in a while become aware that something is not right.
The Association’s Helpline is an ideal place to find answers and resources for additional assistance.
“Helpline calls often lead to local referrals to the Arkansas Chapter for additional resources such as education programs and care consultations,” Price said.
The 24-hour helpline can also provide help for caregivers, such as a listing of programs that offer care and socialization services. All calls to 800-272-3900 are free and confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.