The 2022 Tour of Lights will begin on Nov. 25. Homes, streets and businesses that wish to participate must have their displays up no later than Nov. 22. Ballots for People’s Choice will be available at the Chamber. Only one ballot per person will be allowed.
Judging for the Tour of Lights and all People’s Choice ballots must be turned in by noon Dec. 3. The winners will be announced later that day. Lights must stay on every night until 9 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice for an individual home, one business and one street.
If a street has three or more houses that want to participate, let the Chamber know. There is no charge to enter and the winners will receive a sign placed at the entrance to their street, business or home, bragging rights for the year, and a “special” award to be announced.
“Let’s make this the best year ever,” Chamber officials said.
Launch the Holiday Season with “Light up the Bay” and “The Festival of Trees.” This year the Chamber is working together with the Fairfield Bay Resort and the city of Fairfield Bay to bring a Christmas Extravaganza. Light up the Bay on Friday, Nov. 25th beginning at 5:30 pm.
“Once again we hope to have 2,000 cookies for sale that night, $5 a box for a baker’s dozen,” organizers said.
Anyone who like to donate cookies can call the Chamber at 501-884-3324 or email ffbdirector@gmail.com. There will also be trees set up in businesses around the Towne Center inside and outside for people to vote for People’s Choice or to bid on a tree for auction. The Clydesdales rides will be from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. in front of the Chamber building. The Christmas Village Market is open Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Nov. 26 beginning at 9 a.m.
“Shop ‘til you drop, enjoy listening to Carolers from the First Baptist Church, visit with Santa and so much more,” organizers said. “Mark your calendars.”
The Festival of Trees will be held from Nov. 26 through Dec. 3 in the Towne Center, 115 Village Place.
“Come see the beautiful display of Christmas trees, it’s a sure way to get in the holiday spirit,” organizers said. “We will be open on the following days for you to come to view the trees, bid on the ones for auction and place your vote for the People’s Choice award – Nov. 26, 28, 29 and 30, Dec. 1, 2 and 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
“Trees that were won at the auction can be picked up after the event is over but must remain up during the Festival of Trees. The same goes for trees that were for display only. If you are an individual or a business that would like to participate and put up a tree for display only or donate one for auction, please just let us know by calling us at 501-884-3324 or emailing, ffbdirector@gmail.”
All judging will conclude by noon on Saturday, Dec. 3, and be announced later that day. This year’s theme is “Christmas through the years.” When you sign up please let us know which “year” you are decorating your tree. For example, the roaring 20s, the 50s, the 60s, the 70’s, etc.
