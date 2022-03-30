Dell Holt announces he will seek re-election as Justice of the Peace for District One in Van Buren County in the November Democratic election.
“I have done my best to continue to serve my district in an efficient and effective manner,” Holt states. Those who have contacted me on issues/questions, whether within my district or not, have had their concerns dealt with and or answered effectively during my sixth term as your JP. I am presently Chairman of both the Buildings/Grounds Committee and Personnel/Grievance Committee. I also serve on the Budget Committee. I have also served on the 75 member county board of the AAC for several years representing Van Buren County. I have sponsored many Ordinances and am the Chairman for the Committee in re-writing, several times, and continue to update the VBC Employee Handbook. While on the Quorum Court, I have sponsored positive and productive outcomes for our county, county personnel and county services. “I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve as your JP and hope you vote for me again as Justice of the Peace for District One,” states Holt.
