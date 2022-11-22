There’s no place like home for the holidays; home is where your heart is. Both are great sayings and both are so very true. When I think of Thanksgiving I think primarily of family. I tend to spend a good deal of time reflecting on my past Thanksgivings that I spent growing up and eating my meal at the “kids” table. I also enjoy reflecting upon the many meals I prepared as an adult and mother to my three children and the joy I had in planning our special day. I have many fond and wonderful memories to reflect upon and I feel blessed.
However, time moves on, and now many of my Thanksgivings are spent with new members of my family and friends who are our chosen family. No matter how you celebrate, or with whom, being with loved ones is what makes the holiday so special. It’s a time to not only share a lovingly prepared meal but a time to have real conversations and enjoy moments together making new memories.
There is ALWAYS something to be thankful for. This week I am thankful to a lady that I met at a festival. We had an instant connection and ended up having a nice long conversation. Before we went our separate ways we exchanged contact information. This very kind lady has taken to sending me inspirational sayings and words of encouragement every couple of days. We’ve also shared some great phone conversations. This has lifted my spirits so much. Such a simple thing, her words, but more importantly she is giving me the gift of her time. Her time thinking of me and then sending me messages or making those calls. Your kindness challenge for the week is to take the time to reflect on those things that you are grateful for and hug your loved ones close. “Gratitude can transform common days into Thanksgiving, turn routine jobs into joy, and change ordinary opportunities into blessings.” William Arthur Ward. “Love your family. Spend time, be kind and serve one another. Make no room for regrets. Tomorrow is not promised and today is short.” Unknown.
Enjoy your week preparing for Thanksgiving, eat plenty, laugh a lot and give abundantly.
